COVID-19 drive-in clinics reopen in Warwick, Stanthorpe

COVID-19 drive-in testing clinics have been reinstated today in Warwick and Stanthorpe in response to an explosion in testing demand across the state.

Darling Downs Health today announced the pop-up clinics would be opened today outside Warwick and Stanthorpe hospitals, alongside those already available in any hospital’s emergency department across the region.

The Warwick clinic will operate in front of McCarthy House on Locke St, with residents asked to approach from the western side to avoid traffic queues affecting the New England Highway.

Map of drive-in testing clinic at Warwick Hospital.

The Stanthorpe clinic will be set-up at the front steps of the main building, with resident asked to queue from the Bridge St entrance.

Map of drive-in testing clinic at Stanthorpe Hospital.

At this stage, both sites will operate from Wednesday, January 6 – Friday, January 8 between 8am and 5pm.

A Darling Downs Health spokesman urged any Warwick and Stanthorpe residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested immediately.

“We are closely monitoring the evolving situation relating to testing demand, and are prepared to keep our pop-up drive-in testing sites open longer if needed,” they said.

“We are also prepared to open further pop-up testing sites at short notice if required.”

The pop-up clinics come as sewage at Warwick and Stanthorpe treatment plants yesterday tested positive for fragments of the COVID-19 virus.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young said the positive test results, collected on December 29 and 30 last year, were particularly concerning given the recent outbreaks in NSW and Victoria.

“A positive sewage result means that someone who has been infected was shedding the virus. Infected people can shed viral fragments and (that) can happen for several weeks after the person is no longer infectious,” Dr Young said.

COVID-19 testing also remains available at the Condamine Medical Centre in Warwick.

