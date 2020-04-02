Menu
Granite Belt Drought Assist volunteers with co-managers Glenda Riley and Barbara Marsden.
News

COVID-19 cuts off drought support

Matthew Purcell
2nd Apr 2020 2:24 PM

DROUGHT support is set to be temporarily impacted with Granite Belt Drought Assist announcing the closure of their H20 headquarters.

GBDA president Glenda Riley said they were acting on advice from Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young.

‘We made the decision to close based on what Dr Young spoke about on Tuesday evening about the ‘16 reasons why you need to go out’,” Ms Riley said.

“We looked at it and we weren’t one of them. We aren’t working in the mental health space, employment space or the other ones they were listing.

“That was part one of the reason. Part two is that a lot of our volunteers are in their seventies or they have chronic medical issues.

“We just thought it wasn’t worth that risk to them.”

The closure means that they’ll cease their ‘Water on Wheels’ program, pod deliveries, bottled water distribution and hamper delivery for the timebeing.

The Granite Belt Water Relief team.
“Drought support will only be given in the most dire of circumstances,” Ms Riley said.

“I will say I’ve been incredibly frustrated about the fact we’ve had no guidance from local council about do we or don’t we.

“We’re still very aware we’re in drought and hope we can get going again soon,” she said.

Once more is known, Ms Riley says they’ll reassess and hopefully return to doing drive through bottled water collection at the very least.

“The health of our volunteers and the community was our number one priority,” she said.

Granite Belt Water Relief president Russell Wantling says they’ll maintain their service for now, until they’re directed to stop.

“We’re just getting our sanitary procedures in place,” he said.

“It’s (drought) getting bad again.”

To find out more you cant contact GBDA on 0459 447 595 or GBWR on 0439 420 289.

