COVID-19 CRISIS: New details released on region’s cases

THE vast majority of COVID-19 cases among our health region were contracted overseas, new data released by Queensland Health has revealed.

Yesterday marked the 11th consecutive day of no new COVID-19 cases in the Darling Downs Health region.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Stanthorpe, however health officials have confirmed strategies that are in place to minimise risk and further spread of the virus.

The region has reported 42 total cases, 15 of which are active and 25 recovered. Two people died.

There are 98 people currently serving self-quarantine notices, with a total of 1324 notices in the region so far.

Out of the 55,533 self-quarantine notices in Queensland, 1324 of those have been in the Darling Downs Health region, with 98 currently active.

No Southern Downs cases are under investigation by Queensland Health.

The one case in the Southern Downs was acquired locally with the source known.

Despite the suggestion restrictions could be eased in coming weeks if the number of coronavirus cases continues to drop, residents are being warned against complacency.

Queensland’s coronavirus hot spots have been revealed in new data released by the State Government.

Clusters of outbreaks have been recorded in densely populated areas across the sunshine state and concentrated in areas including the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Sunshine Coast to a lesser extent.

The Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service region has had 190 cases of coronavirus with 53 still active, and 137 recovered patients and no deaths, compared with Metro North’s 314 in total 76 still active, 235 recovered with three of the state’s six deaths alongside Metro South’s 248 cases, 81 still active with no recorded deaths.

In launching the online site, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has promised the website “will be the single source of truth for all Queensland COVID-19 data drawn from across the state”.

What the website health.qld.gov.au/covid-data has revealed is the state’s North West and South West health regions have stayed coronavirus free alongside the Mater Health Area plus the Children’s Health Queensland.

The sparsely populated Northern Cap and Torres Strait areas are also virus free for now.

Central Queensland has fared comparatively well with just eight cases to date, two active and six recovered while Mackay sits on 15, with four active and 11 recovered.

There have been 55,533 Queenslanders in self-quarantine, with 2971 still having to be shut-off from the wider community.

The Gold Coast has had more than 9000 in quarantine while the Sunshine Coast has more than 5000.

Premier Palaszczuk, along with Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles and Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, launched the new Queensland COVID-19 data website.

The Premier said the website would breakdown regional data by Local Government Area, giving communities more oversight of their local cases.

“We know the COVID-19 situation is changing daily which is why we prioritised building this data site to keep Queenslanders informed.”

The impacts of the deadly coronavirus has hit our region at a vulnerable time, while we attempt to recover from the devastation of the September bushfires and continue to battle the effects of the relentless drought.

With the doors to majority of businesses around our region closed, the Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce has made our tourism industry the ‘top priority’ once self isolation restrictions ease up.

While some business are thriving during this time by implementing fun community challenges, others are finding it more difficult.

One thing that our community can be sure of is that we will continue to persist together.