COVID-19 benches region’s athletes

PULLING THE PLUG: All the region’s sporting activities have been cancelled until further notice.

PULLING THE PLUG: All the region’s sporting activities have been cancelled until further notice.

IT’S not just elite sporting organisations that have paused their season due to COVID-19, community sporting groups have also been forced to pull the plug.

Stanthorpe’s rugby league, soccer and bowls clubs have all been put on temporary hold, itching to get back on to the fields.

It’s not the best timing, as both soccer and rugby league seasons were just about to kick off in the coming weeks.

Gremlins president Linsday Adams said, at this stage, all rugby league training had been cancelled.

“We are waiting on word from QRL (Queensland Rugby League) as to whether games will still go ahead, but it’s not looking promising,” Adams said.

This comes after all community rugby league competitions across both Queensland and New South Wales have been called off until at least May.

As for the biggest sport in our region, soccer players will also be sitting on the bench until further notice.

Stanthorpe United Football Club secretary Taya Michalski said training, games and organised group activities would not be going ahead.

“All football related gatherings are to be suspended until Tuesday, 14th April, 2020.”

The biggest concern lies for both Stanthorpe Bowls Club and Summit Bowls Club, whose members are the ones most vulnerable to the virus.

Summit Bowls Club president Tony Schubert said it was lucky the club held their annual carnival in February, with this weekend’s district men’s pairs competition in Warwick postponed until further notice.

“At this stage Queensland Bowls have cancelled everything for two weeks.

“We will just be playing it by ear.”

The club of 60 members, both men and women, will be struggling to get people through the doors, with Schubert encouraging the community to swing by and grab a bite to eat, even if it was only takeaway.

“We still want people to come by because we are going to be very quiet otherwise.”

As for Stanthorpe Bowls Club, secretary Len Girgenti said the decision to suspend play for the time being was in the hands of their members.

“Because most of our members are in their 70s and 80s that leaves them vulnerable,” Girgenti said.

“Most of them have gone into self isolation themselves just so they don’t get the virus.

“We will be having a meeting in the coming days and they will be making the final call.”