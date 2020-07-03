Court told stealing ‘a major issue’ for Bundy woman

Frances Irene Rewald pleaded guilty to 14 charges including nine stealing offences in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

NINE stealing offences, two fare evasions, two drug offences and one charge of trespass have resulted in eight months of supervision for a Bundaberg woman.

Frances Irene Rewald, 29, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to 14 offences.

The court heard Rewald's offending began in October last year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court one of the stealing offences included Rewald and her boyfriend entering a store where she stole a number of items.

She then left the shop without paying for them and later denied doing so.

Police reviewed CCTV footage and later arrested Rewald.

Sgt Burgess told the court stealing was a major issue for Rewald and that she had breached suspended sentences in the past.

He said imprisonment was an appropriate sentence.

"She's breached the trust of the court and she's breached the trust of the community," he said.

Rewald's lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court Rewald had an unfortunate upbringing.

He said Rewald's mother sent her to live in New South Wales with her aunt after she was expelled from school in Year 8 because of her drug use.

Mr Dwyer said his client suffered from mental health issues including bipolar, depression and anxiety.

He said imprisonment was in range but asked that Rewald be released on immediate parole.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Rewald's plea of guilty.

He said her history was "littered" with similar offending.

Mr Moloney also took into account her personal circumstances.

Rewald was sentenced to a total of eight months imprisonment with an immediate parole release.

She was also ordered to pay a total of $66.20 in restitution for evading the taxi fares.

Convictions were recorded.