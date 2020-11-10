Menu
Bail to be decided for Gregory Jason Krause before Kingaroy Court tomorrow, after he allegedly killed his brother earlier this year. (Picture: Facebook)
Court to decide fate of alleged Nanango brother killer

Holly Cormack
9th Nov 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 10th Nov 2020 6:21 AM
A NANANGO man charged with manslaughter will apply for bail before Kingaroy Magistrates Court tomorrow. Police allege he killed his younger brother earlier this year.

Police allege about 3.15pm on Monday, February 24, two brothers became involved in a fight at a residence on Chester Street at Nanango.

During the altercation, police allege Gregory Jason Krause, 47, kneed his younger brother, a 41-year-old man, in the head.

The younger brother was taken to Kingaroy Hospital before being flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he was later confirmed dead.

Originally charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm at Kingaroy Magistrates Court in February, Krause's charge has since been upgraded to manslaughter.

The decision whether or not to release him on bail will fall on Magistrate Barry Barrett tomorrow, Tuesday November 10.

