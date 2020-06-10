Menu
HAVING A BALL: Alec Harslett and Morwenna Arcidiacono enjoying their time on the court.
Court is back in session

Matthew Purcell
10th Jun 2020 12:53 PM
TENNIS on the Granite Belt has enjoyed a bit of a revival in recent years.

The local club has gone from dilapidated facilities and few numbers to a complete overhaul.

In the past couple years alone the club has resurfaced one court, with another set to be started imminetly, upgraded the club house, got new ball machines, nets and are playing four times a week.

They’ve also had the luxury of being one of the few sports in the area allowed to return to action amid Covid-19 restrictions.

“Two years ago we had six courts that were run down and barely playable,” Bruce Humphrey-Smith of the Stanthorpe District Tennis Association said.

The sporting group has been lucky enough to receive financial support from the State Government and Heritage Bank.

“About six weeks ago we were successful again in getting a grant to upgrade another court,” Mr Humphrey-Smith said.

“We hope to start construciton in the next couple weeks.

“What we need now is more players.

“We’re obviously surviving, but struggling.

“All the expenses have continued but the revenue has stopped.”

Players were given the green light to return to the Lock St courts two weeks ago now.

Right now they only have just over 30 members and Mr Humphrey-Smith is hoping the attraction of new facilities, coupled with being one of few active sports, will lure more members.

“It’s kind of the chicken and the egg problem. If we haven’t got the good facilities we can’t expect to get players.

“But, tennis is a sport for life. New playes are always welcome.”

They’re also in the process of trying to get a coach on board.

“We’ve advertised for a coach to help out and someone who can look after junior development.

“We can possibly share with the Warwick club.”

If you’re interested in breaking out the racket and having a hit the club play social tennis on Monday from 6pm, Tuesday at 8.30am, Thursday at 5pm and Sunday at 3pm.

For more information contact Mr Humphrey-Smith on 0407 120 016.

Stanthorpe Border Post

