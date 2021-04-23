Couples complete incredible house swap

One couple wanted to downsize to a North Bondi semi … the other wanted to upsize to Vaucluse. So they swapped homes.

Ray White Double Bay's Warren Ginsberg has masterminded many deals across Sydney's east but this one took the cake.

"I've never experienced it before," he told the Wentworth Courier, after we spotted his LinkedIn post showing Ginsberg with the happy couples and the two addresses.

So how did it happen?

The terrace of the Vaucluse home has ocean views.

First, he took the North Bondi couple, which property records show is Rafael and Danielle Sperber, through the large freestanding family home on a 700 sqm block at 309 Military Road, Vaucluse.

Property records show the Military Road home was in the name of Ilana and Jeffrey Akres, who bought it $1.8m in 2007

It offered four bedrooms, three bathrooms and off-street parking for two cars, along with stylish finishes, a large garden, ocean views from terrace and even a swimming pool.

"They loved it," Ginsberg says.

So the Sperbers purchased the Vaucluse property and then listed their designer four-bedroom, two-bathroom semi on a 247sqm block at 33 Stewart Street, North Bondi.

The beautiful interiors of 33 Stewart Street, North Bondi.

Property records show the Sperbers bought it in 2004 for $1,475,000, but marketing pictures for a planned forthcoming auction show they've done a stunning recent renovation.

An open-plan living area flows through bi-fold doors to a level lawn. The kitchen, too, is very stylish,

It has high ceilings, polished timber floors and the four bedrooms upstairs were all large.

Says Ginsberg: "The owners of 309 were downsizing and wanted to move to North Bondi and they'd been looking at semis in North Bondi.

"So since I'd just put the [Sperber's] North Bondi semi on the market, I took the owners of 309 Military Road through 33 Stewart Street and they loved it and they bought it before auction."

Ginsberg wouldn't comment regarding the prices of the two properties, though independent sources said the Vaucluse family home sold in the mid-$5m range while the North Bondi semi sold in the mid-$4m range.

Job done! Two happy couples, and a happy real estate agent, to boot.

Originally published as Couples complete incredible house swap