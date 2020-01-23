Couple’s ‘chip wall’ stuns wedding guests

Snack-loving couple Charlotte and Gavin Bell recently wowed wedding guests with a chip wall they built themselves – and given the reaction, it could take off.

Never underestimate the power of chips - especially at a wedding.

Newlyweds Charlotte and Gavin Bell, both 28, love snacks, so much so, they created a wall for guests to indulge in at their reception.

The pair, who hail from Dunfermline, Scotland, came up with the quirky $145 idea before they married in December 2019.

"I've always been crisp-obsessed and everyone I know loves snacking, so the idea came about when Gavin's sister suggested we should have a cart of crisps at the venue, instead of a candy cart," Charlotte said.

"I wanted to put my own twist on it, so we put our heads together and had the idea to make a wall full of crisp packets for people to pick from."

The simple structure, made from timber and chicken wire, took less than two hours to build and paint, and then 200 bags of chips were pegged onto it before guests arrived.

Charlotte explained the most-time consuming aspect was trying to track down particular brands of chips for the retro-themed creation.

"I couldn't find where to buy Tangy Toms, so we had Discos, Space Raiders, Wheat Crunchies and Twiglets, as well as some more general Walkers ones," she said.

"Our guests loved the idea, it was hilarious because everyone just kept going back for more, even while they were dancing they were asking if they could go and get a bag of crisps.

"Everyone even went home in their taxis with a bag!"

Charlotte and Gavin, an engineer, took around two hours to build the crisp wall, spending only $95 all together on building supplies, and used spare navy blue paint left over from decorating their home.

With the most important part being the chips, Charlotte shopped around for classic brands and spent $48 in total on 200 bags.

After the chip wall went down so well at her wedding, Charlotte posted a picture of it on a Facebook page after someone was asking for ideas about alternatives to evening food at weddings.

Not only was the post inundated with positive comments, people were also messaging her to ask about renting the snack wall for their own nuptials.

The image was then picked up a popular wedding Instagram page and went viral, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments of people marvelling at the brilliant creation.

"Gavin didn't think it would be so popular and he now realises it was an ingenious idea.

"I wasn't expecting all the comments from people, and I've got some messages asking if people can buy or rent the frame," Charlotte said.

"But I think I'm going to keep it for my 30th birthday and just keep using it at different milestone events!"

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission