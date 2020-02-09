Menu
Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Couple escape through boot as car ‘sucked in’ to water

by Perry Duffin
9th Feb 2020 4:20 PM
Two heroes have spoken how they saved a middle-aged couple who got their car sucked into Parramatta's river.

The pair had driven their white BMW to the river's edge in Parramatta CDB to look at the rising water when it "sucked them in".

A car sucked into Parramatta river as it was flooding on the 9th of February 2020. Photographer: Adam Yip
The surging water pulled their car into the river and they were forced to climb into the back to try and escape.

Ibi Dost and his mate were driving across a nearby bridge when they spotted the couple.

"We see them, there was no one there to help them," he said

"They were very nervous, they were in a lot of stress."

Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
Mr Dost and his friend helped pull the two to safety through the boot of the sinking car.

The visibly shaken couple spoke with police who roped off the scene about 3pm.

"It sucked us in," the woman said. "I'm just … in shock."

The rising water tore past Parramatta ferry wharf carrying massive tree branches and debris from nearby construction sites.

"It's not even high-tide yet," one onlooker said. "Bro, this is all going under," he added gesturing at the waterfront walkways and cafes.

Parramatta River flooding. Picture: Adam Yip
