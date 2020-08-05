Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk
News

Couple busted in South Burnett for false border declaration

Tristan Evert
5th Aug 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed two people in the South Burnett have been caught allegedly lying on their border declaration forms to enter Queensland.

Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski made the announcement at a press conference this morning.

Mr Gollschewski said the pair in their 60s were found to have made a false declaration on their border declaration passes, and were found in Nanango.

"Can I highlight to the community these are very serious offences," Mr Gollschewski said.

They have been issued with notices to appear.

border breach south burnett coronavirus
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business pleads for off-peak marketing boost

        Premium Content Business pleads for off-peak marketing boost

        Community Granite Belt operators have seen a resurgence in foot traffic but say there is one thing that could be a game changer.

        Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        Premium Content Queensland closes quarantine loophole

        News Queensland closes consulate quarantine loophole

        CLOSING: Business not ready to gamble on future

        Premium Content CLOSING: Business not ready to gamble on future

        News There’s just seven weeks until the iconic store will sell its last item.

        Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        Premium Content Warwick girl inspiration behind $307,000 new park

        News THE passionate 10-year-old took her dream to the council and they couldn’t resist.