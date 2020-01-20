Country music star takes on big league

STANTHORPE country music enthusiast is back at it again, this time making his way to Australia’s biggest country music festival.

Peter Salata will head to Tamworth to perform at the 2020 Tamworth Country Music Festival, an iconic event with which all country musicians are familiar.

Salata will perform in six events during the nine-day event, singing songs from his new album as well as his most popular song Lend a Hand.

He headed south to Tamworth early Sunday morning and said the Allan Tomkins' Guitar Showcase at Tamworth Leagues Club would bee the event to which he most looked forward.

“Allan Tomkins is a well- known Australia guitar builder.

“The guitars he makes are all over the world,” Salata said.

The love for country music runs in the family, with Salata’s daughter Annalisse Thiedeke McHugh nominated in the top five for 2020 Capital Country Music Awards.

“That will be announced on Tuesday night in Tamworth,” he said.

It doesn't stop there, Salata has also been nominated for Composer of the Year for the Country Music Awards of Australia and nominated in the top five in the Queensland Music Awards.

“The Queensland Music Awards are the weekend of the Apple and Grape festival, believe it or not,” he said.

“So I’m going to have to miss out on going to that one.”

Copies of Salata’s new album Red Hot Sun are now available at Gracious Giving.