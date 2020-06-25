Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

THE clock is quickly winding down until the Toowoomba Football League resumes.

Stanthorpe is set to compete in the men’s premier division with the first game on July 12.

Coach Brad Rubb says they really need to get some more bodies in to fill out the squad if they’re to be as competitive as they could be.

“It’s an opportunity that you might not ever get again,” Rubb said.

“If anyone is interested you need to contact me by the end of the week.”

Rubb says it’s important they head to the league with the best players the Granite Belt has to offer.

“From what I’ve seen of football in Stanthorpe the last five or so years is we’ve got the talent, we just need to get them on the paddock.”

While Stanthorpe, a town of 5000, will go up against Toowoomba, a city of 130,000 people, Rubb said he wouldn’t take a team if he didn’t have faith they can shake up the competition.

“We’ll be perceived as the poor cousin at the start but I think it won’t take long before they realise we’re there for business.”

An old advertisement in the Border Post from the early 90s back when Ballandean played Willowburn and Inter Club played Rockville in the top Toowoomba men's league.

He said the team needs at least another half a dozen players to fill out the roster.

“I think if this opportunity passes us by it’ll be something people regret.”

Ballandean Football Club president Neil Newman knows exactly what the Toowoomba league is all about.

He was a part of the last team to compete in the league back in the early 1990s.

First, playing for Ballandean in the competition and then a season with International Club.

“It took us by surprise at first and we’d wondered what we’d gotten ourselves in for.

“But we made the semi’s every year.

“We really enjoyed ourselves. Really enjoyed the team bonding. Loved the experience.

“I think it might take the guys a couple games to get going but then they’ll show their true colours.”

The coach of the last team to compete in Toowoomba, Frank Arcidiacono.

“I don’t know the circumstances of how it came about back then but on the whole it was a positive experience.

“For me and for the boys. I think it’s the wish of everyone to see how far they can go,” Arcidiacono said.

Rubb implored potential players to get on the phone to him.

“I guarantee once you come to training I can get you to buy in to it. I don’t care what club you’re from or where you come from.

“We’ve got an opportunity to put Stanthorpe on the map when it comes to football.”

To find out more phone Rubb on 0439 850 502.