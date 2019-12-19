Councillor buckles down as giant bushfire approaches homes

FIRING UP: Bushfire has burned through the Mount Lindesay and Mount Barney areas for over a month. Photo: Daniel Rex.

A LARGE fire is burning towards the property of Southern Downs councillor Marika McNichol, forcing the famous Ugg Boot lady to forego council meetings in favour of farm work.

Cr McNichol's land, located just south of the border near Mt Lindesay, is concerningly close to the Border Trail fire that has so far destroyed more than 26,000 hectares of land.

Severe conditions over the coming days could push the blaze across a neighbouring creek and should that happen, the situation could escalate quickly.

"We've been told by our neighbours that once it jumps the river it goes up the steep escarpment very fast," Cr McNichol said.

"From there, there's only 3km until it hits homes.

"In the past it would stop when it got to the top, because it was so green, but now it's so dry that we could be in for a really bad time."

The councillor held serious concerns for residents living in the surrounding forests, who would bear the brunt of the fire's force.

"There's a lot of people in there that aren't supposed to be, but they are," she said.

"I've talked to the fire brigade to let them know to be careful."

Preparation will be key to protecting the McNichol family's grazing properties, which contain 30 head of cattle, a house, a shed and small living quarters.

"We need to get everything ready now because once it hits that escarpment it will move too quickly to do much," Cr McNichol said.

"We're putting up sprinklers, cleaning up anything that could catch fire, made heaps of fire breaks, and we're and doing a lot of ploughing to make sure the cattle have a free area they can go into.

"If things get really desperate and dangerous we can cart the cattle away, we have an escape route planned."

As the blaze approaches, Cr McNichol said her husband planned to stay on the property to defend the structures and monitor the cattle.

"We're lucky we have earth moving equipment and water in the dam, so he can make sure everything is okay," she said.

"Vic Pennisi offered to help us, too, but I think we'll be all right today."

The area is holding its breath for Sunday or Monday, when high temperatures and wind speed will exacerbate fire severity.