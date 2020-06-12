COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

ANOTHER WEEK DOWN: Three months on, Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi reflects on the council’s progress.

AS the draft consultation period draws to an end, much of the discussion surrounding the Southern Downs Regional Council centres on money: How much will be spent, how much residents stand to save, and what projects will be funded.

Answering those “big ticket” questions remain one of council’s greatest challenges, according to Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Nonetheless, progress has been made, with several millions of dollars allocated to projects across the region.

Here is what we learnt from the past seven days, with links to the original stories.

Warwick’s reliance on Leslie Dam will save it from a 3.5% rise in water access charges.

Water rates freeze secured for Southern Downs residents

Confusion ran rife when the Queensland Government announced it would implement a 3.5 per cent increase on the water levy. The information seemed to directly contradict the message from Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi, who had assured residents there wouldn’t be any further increases. Yesterday a council spokeswoman clarified that because the Southern Downs was not connected to the SEQ water grid, the increase would not be applicable to local residents.

Roads across the Southern Downs need more frequent maintenance, according to residents.

Overgrown roads a ‘safety risk’ for Southern Downs tourists

Landscape maintenance is more important than ever on the Southern Downs, where tourists flock from across Queensland for a post-lockdown country experience. The long grass alongside the roads, however, remains a point of contention between the council and its constituents, some of whom complain of irregular and ineffectual mowing. Residents are calling for a regular mowing schedule, as they seek to improve the aesthetics and safety of their villages.

Warwick SES receive equipment from Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi.

Emergency rescues become faster, more efficient in Warwick

Emergency rescue is set to become faster and more flexible after specialised rescue equipment was granted to the Warwick SES. The mayor presented the volunteers with a Ferno ‘Mule II’ litter wheel and split basket stretcher, on behalf of the Energising QLD grant program. Warwick local controller John Newley said the addition of would prove invaluable to their volunteer work, allowing them to rescue multiple casualties at a time and better traverse difficult terrain.

Roads to recovery costs Southern Downs over $17M

Roads, bridges and footpaths are predicted to cost the SDRC over $17.9M over the 2020/21 financial year, according to the draft budget. The majority of the projects proposed, however, will be funded through state and federal government grants, including the Roads to Recovery and Building Our Regions programs. These projects include extensive flood repairs, resealing, resheeting and widening.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi said he’s happy with the progress that has been made.

Three month review: Mayor reflects on job to date

Cr Pennisi revealed he feels both exhausted and fulfilled after a full three months tackling the pressing problems of the Southern Downs. He said he was pleased with how the council had progressed, and continued to strive to include community feedback in the work he did. The upgrading and maintenance of infrastructure remained a key concern for the mayor, who said the asset management plan for more than $1 billion in infrastructure was “scary”.