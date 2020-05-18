COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

THE Southern Downs Regional Council took its first steps toward the road to recovery last week, after new research painted a bleak economic picture post-lockdown.

Here is what we learnt from the past seven days, with links to the original stories.

Council held a special meeting on Friday.

1. Southern Downs councillors pave a road to recovery

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of a financial assistance package during a special meeting on Friday. The proposal was motioned by councillor Sheryl Windle, who warned of long term financial implications for the SDRC budget. Nevertheless, the changes were deemed necessary in the face of mounting economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full story, click here.

Southern Downs Regional Council Mayor Vic Pennisi.

2. Mayor confident in ‘resilient’ community

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi expressed confidence in the region’s ability to bounce back, post-economic downturn. The mayor referenced Stanthorpe’s recent fire damage, using it as an example of how a connected community can overcome adversity.

To read the full story, click here.

Tracy Dobie.

3. Former mayor elected to Warwick Chamber of Commerce

Former Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie moved out of the council chambers to the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, where she is set to advocate for the local business community as its newly-elected president. Mrs Dobie, whose position as WCC president was uncontested, told the general meeting she was keep to focus on and refine the pre-existing WCC strategic plan.

To read the full story, click here.

Bright future ahead for the Allora Showgrounds.

4. Funding secured for struggling Southern Downs showground

The Allora Show Society is expected to submit a development proposal to the council after receiving $465,455 through the Federal Government’s Regional Agricultural Show Development Grants program. President Mark Pillar said he never could have dreamt of securing so much cash, and hopes to build a new indoor arena and canteen.

To read the full story, click here.

A LifeFlight helicopter.

5. Warwick park to help hospital patients

A spokeswoman from the SDRC advised Warwick Hospital is undergoing a “droughtproofing” upgrade that involves the installation of a new 18m by 12m mini water treatment plant. During the five day period of construction, paramedics will take patients from the hospital to a makeshift helipad at Australiana Park, should they require transport to larger hospitals.

To read the full story, click here.