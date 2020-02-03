Council transparency questioned by mayoral candidate

NOT A CONCERN: Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan and Mayor Tracy Dobie said the briefings were not a place to make decisions.

NOT A CONCERN: Southern Downs Regional Council CEO David Keenan and Mayor Tracy Dobie said the briefings were not a place to make decisions.

LOCAL government transparency was called into question during a Southern Downs Regional Council special meeting today when councillors sought clarification on upcoming mandatory reforms.

The rolling reform agenda aims to strengthen the accountability and integrity of local government, including proposed changes as to which council meetings are open to the public.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Vic Pennisi used the opportunity to call for the abolition of closed council briefing sessions.

“My personal view is that briefing sessions just shouldn’t happen,” Cr Pennisi said.

“Councillors in briefing sessions sometimes walk a fine line between whether we’re making a decision in there or not.

“I feel we are putting ourselves at great risk by doing that.”

The comments were repeatedly shut down by deputy mayor Jo McNally who told Cr Pennisi the council meeting was not the correct forum for his complaints.

Cr McNally said councillors discuss how they will operate briefings at the beginning of their term and Cr Pennisi had every opportunity to share his opinion at that time.

Councillor Sheryl Windle disputed Cr Pennisi’s claim, stating briefing sessions were not informal meetings but rather a method of obtaining the necessary information to make informed choices about upcoming agenda items.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie agreed with Pennisi’s sentiment but argued briefing sessions were not used to make decisions behind closed doors.

“There should only ever be one place decisions are made and that is during a council meeting,” Cr Dobie said.

“I am in favour of the public attending briefing sessions, and I would love to see more people attending council meetings.

“I welcome the reforms that are being given to council because it gives us clearer direction on what can and can’t be discussed during a closed session.”

The reforms come after the Crime and Corruption Commission identified a number of shortcomings in the Operation Belcarra report, resulting in 113 criminal charges laid against 21 councillors or council employees across Queensland since 2017.

The Electoral and Other Legislation (Accountability, Integrity and Other Matters) Amendment Bill 2019 was introduced to the Queensland Legislative Assembly in November.

The proposed bill includes changes to conduct in local government and the Economics and Governance Committee sought feedback from council in regards to the proposed changes.

Council voted to endorse the letter, written by SDRC Chief Executive Officer David Keenan, requesting further clarification on what constituted a local government meeting and what degree of information meeting minutes would require.

“It’s not an issue I’m concerned about,” Cr Dobie said.

“If councillor Pennisi has concerns about that happening, he has not raised it for the last four years.

“It’s the role of myself as chair, the role of the CEO and the role of every councillor to say that council is or is not abiding by the Local Government Act.”