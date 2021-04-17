Council to push through $3m+ projects under deadline crunch

Proposed location and building plans of the new Rose City FM building in Queen's Park

It’s almost crunch time on some government-funded Warwick developments, with pressure on to both start and finish projects by the end of the financial year.

Several builds were approved by the State Government under the 2020-21 COVID Works for Queensland program, all of which are required to be completed by June 30 this year.

These included the new fitness rooms at WIRAC worth $435,000, improvements to the Warwick pound totalling $100,000, and another $350,000 for septic receival unit construction.

A massive $1.725 million investment in the Stanthorpe dump and another $420,000 for Storm King Dam remediation works were also included in the funding package.

The $250,000 relocation of not-for-profit radio station Rose City FM to a new building at Victoria Park on Wallace St was then funded under the earlier 2019-21 Works for Queensland allocation.

WIRAC centre manager Karen Peters excited to see the finished fitness rooms.

Southern Downs Regional Council now has just over two months to finish tworks, with many still in the early stages of construction.

A spokeswoman said the council remained confident all would be finished by the deadline, despite the Rose City FM build being yet to begin.

“All council approvals have been and approved including the engagement of the successful contractor, Roulstons (for Rose City FM),” the spokeswoman said.

“Construction is expected to commence within the next few weeks and to be completed by June 30.

“JG Constructions was engaged on February 24 as the successful (WIRAC) contractor and works are expected to be completed within 16 weeks, providing there are no delays caused by external factors, such as large rain events.”

WIRAC centre manager Karen Peters told the Daily News when the development was approved last year it would create more room for group fitness classes and make them more accessible for those with a disability.