Council to consider submissions at upcoming meeting

MEETING: SDRC will meet on Tuesday to consider submissions for the recently announced $1M bushfire relief funding from the Federal Government.

MEETING: SDRC will meet on Tuesday to consider submissions for the recently announced $1M bushfire relief funding from the Federal Government.

THE Southern Downs Regional Council will convene at a special council meeting on Tuesday, to consider submissions for the recently announced $1M bushfire relief funding from the Federal Government.

SDRC will review and consider recovery and resilience projects before consulting with the Federal Government.

In the December 2019 General Council Meeting, SDRC endorsed the submission of a number of funding applications to the Federal Government.

This included upgrades to community halls, shades structures for parks in regional villages, water tank rebates for rural landowners and debit cards for eligible residents.

After further consultation and clarification with representatives from the Federal Government Department, two project applications were deemed ineligible – the rural tank water rebate and debit cards.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said SDRC had already started looking at other options for the rural tank water rebate when they were advised that a further $1M would be made available to the region through the Bushfire Relief Funding Program.

“This could be an ideal funding program to assist eligible rural residents to increase their water storage capacity for their domestic use and to help protect against future bushfires,” she said.

Councillors will discuss and nominate other worthy projects at Tuesday’s meeting, for further consultation and approval by the Federal Government through the Drought Communities Program – Extension.

Councillors agree that nominated projects should provide an equitable benefit to all residents throughout the Southern Downs, in line with the aim of the Drought Communities Program – Extension guidelines.

The aim of the Drought Communities Program – Extension is to provide funding to eligible Councils to deliver immediate economic stimulus and generate region-wide benefits for communities impacted by drought.

The intended outcomes of the Program are to:

increase employment in regions by providing work for locals and/or farmers and farm labourers/staff/contractors whose employment opportunities have been affected by drought

improve levels of economic activity in regions SDRC Media

increase productivity in regions

enable better retention of businesses, services and facilities.

Cr Dobie noted the benefit that previous projects had already had on the region’s residents.

“This is the second round of funding that the Southern Downs Regional Council will receive from the Drought Communities Program and I am eager to see our new projects rolled out.

“In 2019 we were able to provide a number of upgrades to important amenities and community halls as well as significant economic stimulation.

“I am confident that the 2020 round of funding will provide further stimulation for our region’s economy.”

The Special Council Meeting will be held in Warwick Council Chambers on Tuesday January 14 from 9am and will be open to the public.