Council rolls out library home delivery service

BOOK WORMS: Southern Downs Regional Council will be delivery library books to your doorstep during COVID-19.

BOOK lovers can rejoice at the library home delivery service offered by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The service rolled out from Monday with residents given the power to reserve library resources which staff will deliver to their door during the week.

The home delivery service is available to current members of Southern Downs Regional Libraries.

Staff will confirm the delivery date and location details prior to drop off.

Due care will be taken to ensure that deliveries are packed in accordance with safe hygiene practices.

All loans will have a due date of June 30, 2020 or later, however the returns chutes at the libraries are open 24 hours a day should residents wish to return items.

At this time the home delivery service does not include returns.

Public access to the libraries has been closed since Thursday, March 19 amid COVID-19 health concerns for customers and staff.

During this time council has been working on the continuity of its library service within the new and changing circumstances.

Making a reservation is easy. Items can be reserved via the online catalogue or by phone.

Go to the SDRC website at www.sdrc.qld.gov.au and follow the links to the libraries page.

Alternatively, you can contact Warwick Library on 4661 0342 or Stanthorpe Library on 4681 2141 directly between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

Southern Downs libraries also offer digital library of movies, eMagazines, eComics, ebooks, eLearning and more.

You need to have a library card to access these services and members without cards can phone library staff to facilitate an over-the-phone sign-up for access to online services.

Council will continue to be guided by advice from the Queensland and Federal Governments with decisions regarding the operations of its facilities to keep the community safe.

Council appreciates the community’s patience and co-operation during these times of change.

Residents looking for further information regarding changed services or available assistance services can visit Council’s COVID-19 Portal, available on the front page of Council’s website.