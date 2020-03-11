COUNCIL Q&A: 30 candidates speak out on your concerns

RATEPAYERS of the Southern Downs will go to the polls on March 28.

Southern Downs Regional Council candidates have answered reader questions after you wanted to know about their positions on farmer support and Granite Belt beautification.

All candidates have been listed in alphabetical order.

If you have other questions you want answered then email us at editor@borderpost.com.au

Mayoral candidates

Tracy Dobie

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Encourage farmers who are eligible for state and federal government and agency support to apply earlier. We already had a plan in place to establish our drought co-ordinator to organise these support services, and now that we are mapping how drought impacts our agricultural sector year by year, we are in a position to get support to farmers earlier.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

We can always do more when it comes to maintenance but it comes down to cost. Councillors listen to what residents deem important and then determine the budget, seeking a balance between how much is spent on operations, maintenance and infrastructure.

Tracy Dobie

Joe Doepel

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Hold off on the pest management as most are flat out trying to stay afloat and talk to the farmers to find out best the way that council can help, would of most likely been doing something more about water a few years ago.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

No, probably not. There is most likely more that can be done, but I think we need to get through the drought first and get better water security.

Joe Doepel.

Peter Kemp

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government? The readily available supply of water for rural landowners and producers has been distressing. I would make water supply points available, so access could be made 24 hours a day. The Pest Management Scheme is an unnecessary burden on landowners and requires a complete reform and fines discontinued.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place? The entire region is neglected or behind schedule for maintenance. The work schedules need to be reviewed to allow adequate personnel to do the assigned tasks.

Peter Kemp

Vic Pennisi

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

We should never forget this drought, or the next one. I’ve spent years talking to farmers about what they need, and while short term help is always welcome, what they really want is a guarantee of long term water security. If they don’t farm, our businesses and jobs suffer.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Our town entrances are the “welcome mats” in our community. Remember, you only get one chance to make a good first impression and tourists come with money to spend and create jobs. The entrances welcome us home as well, and create a sense of pride in our towns that makes us stronger as a community.

Vic Pennisi.

Councillor candidates

Ross Bartley

How would you aid drought-impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Given I am a primary producer, I believe one of best ways to assist farmers during drought is to use federal funding to subsidise their annual rates. Several NSW councils were able to achieve this. The devastation of drought impacts were more far reaching than first considered, as it created issues that flowed onto the wider community.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

No matter where you are in our region, there are always areas that could benefit from more aesthetic works. But, of course, there are budgetary considerations and with community engagement an extensive program could be adopted over a period of time.

Ross Bartley.

Paola Cabezas-Bono

How would you aid drought-impacted farmers and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Lobbying state and federal government to get farmers access to funds for water efficiency systems, like automatic irrigation, dripping irrigation, water recycling, etc. Pest control needs to be changed and cannot be a revenue resource but real help for farmers. Mental health support, people are struggling.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

In some places yes, others have been forgotten. The new roundabout on the side of the road where the Stanthorpe sign is, still looks like a demolition area. We need better signs. All of the regions need better signs.

Paola Cabezas Bono.

Marion Carrick

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I would act sooner! Farmers and rural residents were in crisis and it was locals that first stepped up and took action, not Council. I would also: Work closely with local water and support charities; Open the standpipes for longer and sooner; Source raw/bore water (like Tenterfield Shire); Use drought grants for more appropriate drought projects.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Feedback from people demonstrates streets, signs and parks need a lot more attention, particularly at key entry points to the towns. Standards have clearly dropped over the past four years. While being mindful of costs, people should feel a sense of pride in their town.

Marion Carrick.

Scott Christensen

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Livestock farmers should be given access to adjoining roads under permits (no/minimal fees) during drought conditions. This would help control weeds and give council a chance to clean up while there is no grass there. For all farmers, more people should be available to help negotiate federal/state government help.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Talking to a lot of residents, a lack of maintenance is a major concern in the whole region. A scheme should be put in place, where council can redirect other staff to rapidly give assistance to struggling parks and gardens employees to keep up with the high demand.

Scott Christensen.

Robert Ettery

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I would advocate for more rate subsidies for drought affected farmers but, more importantly, I would give them the same rights as residential ratepayers. Allow the farmers access to the rainwater tank and plumbing subsidies. It was a travesty to exclude anyone from this sustainability scheme, especially the farmers. I would stop the harassment of farmers, trying to keep their animals alive, by Council Officers as has been reported.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

The parks and gardens are okay for now, considering the current circumstances, but this is neither the time or place for such discussions.

Robert Ettery.

Andrew Gale

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Implement rate relief for those farmers. I would have used funding from the Federal Government to fund this rather than purchasing vanity assets like shade sales that will require upkeep.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

No, I don’t. Council parks and gardens staffing numbers have been slashed during this administration. The results are obvious.

Andrew Gale.

Marco Gliori

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Continue to source assistance for farmers through available grants from all levels of government. Push for continued easing of costs relating to saleyard levies, hire of council spray equipment, plus making sure farmers’ household water supplies are supplemented.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Maintenance and beautification in the smaller communities has been a constant theme among residents during my recent visits. The Granite Belt deserves to be presented in the best possible light. I would encourage more locals to access the council’s service request portals online and continue to do so if they see areas neglected.

Marco Gliori.

Cameron Gow

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

A co-ordinated approach between federal, state and local government has seen resources and support flow into our region. Local government in its own right doesn’t have the financial capacity to directly fund farmers. SDRC is one of a very few councils to employ a drought co-ordinator whose responsibility is to help farmers and business.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

A Parks Rationalisation Project was undertaken early in the previous term [2012] that set the service levels of Parks and Open Space. I have advocated ever since to change those levels of service and if elected will continue lobbying for better levels of service.

Cameron Gow

Greg Grant

How would you aid drought-impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Many of the mechanisms and government structures helping farmers are not local government based, but the SDRC is in the best position to liaise with farmers by providing support and advice in accessing State and Federal assistance – social, emotional and monetary. We must consult with all relevant bodies on this. Council should have assisted volunteer organisations providing assistance from the start.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

No … but … budgets have to be balanced. A strategic plan which incorporates flexibility and foresight is required to balance ­maintenance and exigencies.

Greg Grant.

Jenn Greene-Galloway

How would you aid drought-impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Lobby the commonwealth to fund the shortfall of rate relief and pasture lease rates.

I constantly asked “Where’s the stock bores for drought-affected landholders?” and “Where’s the tank rebate scheme for our rural folk?”

We have the funds to sink bores, too little too late to lobby the state for a scheme, major fail on both fronts, always chasing their tails, duty of care?

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

The whole region is suffering a lack of services, all the above is not maintained, total disarray, hazards at every turn, certainly doesn’t encourage tourist dollars, manage parks Work for the Dole efficiently, it’s failing.

Jenn Greene-Galloway.

Amanda Harrold

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I would advocate for drought affected farmers to be able defer their rates for a period of up to 12 months.

For farmers in arrears, freeze any interest charged and cease recovery action. I’m not saying wipe the debts, just have some compassion.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

This is a common complaint voiced throughout the region. In this term of Council the Open Space Maintenance Service Level Manual was enforced.

It’s obvious that the levels in this manual need to be reviewed to fit the community’s expectations.

It is important for tourism that the region is tidy and well maintained.

Amanda Harrold

Max Hunter

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would done have done differently from the current local government?

An offer of rates relief is always an option. However a more viable option is to consult with organisations who are more connected with farmers to look at measures that are more sustainable to assist landholders and stakeholders for future drought proofing.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

The Granite Belt area, I believe has sufficient signage in place, as there are certain places where too much signage can be distracting for drivers. Our parks and gardens are a credit to the area, considering our seasonal temperatures and weather patterns. The Granite Belt area is attractive and beautiful.

Max Hunter.

Michael Jensen

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Council should be the leader in co-ordinating future drought and water relief assistance for our rural community. Even though council is normally only responsible for urban reticulation system, I was disappointed rural residents ‘were left to fend for themselves’ in some respects.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

One just needs to enter any of the numerous town entrances to see the reduced services that ALL towns and villages have experienced. A full review of “service levels” needs to be undertaken to ensure council is meeting community expectations on how their communities are presented and cared for.

Michael Jensen

Gregory Johnson

How would you aid drought-impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

It would seem that nature has recently provided much-needed moisture to assist our farmers. That does not mean, however, that we are out of drought. It is too early to make that call. I have long been a supporter of the Emu Swamp Dam on the Severn River for agriculture on the Granite Belt.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Well, all I can say to that is, as a proud Granite Belt resident, I am very happy with how beautiful the place is. Having said that though, more can always be done to make the Granite Belt even more beautiful for residents and for visitors to our stunning part of the world.

Gregory Johnson.

Rod Kelly

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Council supported rural landowners by advocating to have the drought declaration reinstated, a drought co-ordination assisting access to Federal and State subsidies, extended rates payment date with discount, rate down to 2%, weekly access to potable water, allocation of $1m for a rural water tank rebate scheme.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

The region has benefited from the return to financial sustainability with equity being restored.

All residents were invited to attend the four budget consultations and invited to put forward submissions with many adopted or included in subsequent budgets.

Rod Kelly.

Julia Keogh

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government? I am aware that SDRC has developed a number of initiatives including a drought assistance program. Distribution of ‘up to date’ information including assistance to access supports, specifically state and federal programs, needs to be a key focus. Advocating for inclusion of plant and animal cultivation should be a priority.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place? The recent rainfall has certainly lifted spirits and reminded us all that it takes time, effort and prioritising of tasks to ensure that our region is best showcased.

Julia Keogh.

Susan Laws

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government? Drought is an unfortunate part of the boom and bust cycle of farming and can have a devastating flow-on effect to businesses that service the community. Local government has information on the support programs on offer to the farming community and should continue to be proactive.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place? Street signs, signs, parks and gardens don’t just serve the local community, they are what the driving tourist sees and experiences, so having them in a good state of repair is vital.

Susan Laws.

Cynthia McDonald

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

SDRC is one of the few council regions in drought affected areas that did not offer rate relief or rate deferment options to the rural sector during the drought. When our farmers are not earning any income and are spending their savings on fodder for their stock, any assistance from SDRC would have been welcomed.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

After the combined effects of drought and bushfires, one of my key objectives is to continue growing the tourism sector in our region. With a plethora of beautiful open spaces in our towns and villages, one of council’s key obligations is their maintenance and upgrade.

Cynthia McDonald

Jo McNally

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Council’s Drought Co-Ordinator did a fantastic job assisting farmers to know what funding they could apply for Council is also working on a drought plan for the future for when intervention levels should occur and what measures should be taken.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Council’s outdoor staff do a wonderful job maintaining all outdoor areas.

Fromes Lane and Doug Smith Carpark is a great example of what council has achieved.

Former Councillor Doug Smith always wanted to see grape vines growing in the CBD and it was great to see a long held vision for Stanthorpe turn into reality.

Jo McNally.

Marika McNichol

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward, and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Provide farmers with assistance to be aware of the different avenues of support which are out there to help them, from charitable organisation and State and Federal support programs.

The council and community groups have worked tirelessly to help those in need. I would like to see more water available for stock and agriculture, by having more dams built to assist the needs of the farming community.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

There are always ways to beautify the place, if there is something you would like done or ideas you have contact council or a councillor and it can be taken on board and see if it can be done.

Marika McNichol

Barbara Marsden

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

The council’s response can be to connect farmers with charities with water. They can assist with applications for federal government assistance as I understand these applications are arduous. Also connect with Beyond Blue and agencies to assist with care.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

With the latest rain events, everyone has trouble keeping up. In the Granite Belt, we needed lots of attention recently with Apple and Grape impending. The parks and gardens staff are proud of their work and in normal times keep things up to date. Only in stressful times do we see them fall behind. Entrances to town sometimes look a bit scruffy.

Barbara Marsden with husband Ian.

Glyn Rees

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

Initially let’s talk to farmers to identify their main concerns.

Assistance with financial burdens such as rates and other costs should be considered, along with assistance with water access or availability.

Council support of volunteer community groups servicing the needs of farmers is vital.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Currently it appears the maintenance of parks, roads, reserves, etc., is lacking after recent rainfalls. A high level of maintenance is necessary to have our towns and villages across the entire region maintaining their appeal to the local community and visitors.

Glyn Rees.

Yve Stocks

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I think the best was done under the circumstances.

Relief was given on paying rates – an extended time was allowed.

Free drinking water and food hampers were supplied by many charities.

Funding of over $3 million was provided by the Federal Govt.

Payments to farmers managed by Red Cross and QCWA in particular, were of benefit to those in need.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

More could always be done. It comes back to the budget and what is available.

Parks and Gardens staff are kept busy with their scheduled maintenance of all the parks.

Signage will always need replacement as it deteriorates.

Yve Stocks

Stephen Tancred

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I would have ensured Council supported Emu Swamp Dam from the get go. On 23 May 2018 I would have voted against the report to Queensland Govt saying Council does not support Emu Swamp Dam as the only viable preferred option to meet future regional water needs, or that the dam is considered by farmers as an unviable water option or that no water should be allocated for the dam.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

Just drive around, the answer is self-evident! But as I move around the region I have heard the same complaints in Wallangarra, Pratten, Karara, Killarney, Allora and Maryvale.

Stephen Tancred.

Russell Wantling

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

I actually did aid drought impacted farmers during the drought through my charity, by offering water, fodder and food. In no way was this the answer to all their concerns, but to know that many were able to have a little stress relief and be able to use spare money to keep their farms afloat was a good start.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

I definitely believe more can be done to beautify our region. There is no doubt the Granite Belt, and other areas across the Southern Downs, are looking worse for wear. The current perception for visitors to the Southern Downs is there does not appear to be any pride taken in the region.

Russell Wantling.

Sheryl Windle

How would you aid drought impacted farmers going forward and what would you have done differently from the current local government?

SDRC employed a designated drought co-ordinator, and, conducted 10 Minutes with a Master sessions to assist all drought impacted farmers. SDRC set a benchmark and other councils, throughout the state, sought advice on how this was done and some replicated these.

Do you think enough maintenance is done of Granite Belt streets, signs, parks and gardens or does more need to be done to beautify the place?

There have been several beautification projects carried out in the Granite Belt over the past four years. Projects such as these are integral, both for our locals and visitors to our region, and will be ongoing into the future. Maintenance of streets, signs, parks and gardens has been, and will continue to be, carried out throughout the region.