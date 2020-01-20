Council provide dam updates after weekend down poor

Storm King Dam has a recorded rise of 8ML after the weekends worth of rainfall.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is very pleased over the recent rainfall that the Southern Downs and Granite Belt has received over the last week.

The rain has been a welcome relief and we eagerly await more.

Council are aware that the rain will generate hundreds of conversations between residents and further afield.

With that in mind, here is some information to help with those conversations.

As at 9am Monday 20 January, Leslie Dam has received 3134ML and Storm King Dam has a recorded rise of 8ML, and Connolly Dam has received 402 ML.

Other dams within the region require manual measurements to be taken, which will be shared with the public once finalised.

It is important to note that Southern Downs Regional Council is still receiving data regarding dam levels as water continues to flow into the dams.

However, SDRC would like to provide an update of inflow to date.

Southern Downs and Granite Belt residents are still asked to restrict their water usage to 80L per person per day until Emergency Water Restrictions are lifted.

For more information on water restrictions and what 80L can look like, please visit www.sdrc.qld.gov.au

Residents can find information about dam levels on Council’s website www.sdrc.qld.gov.au

This page is updated weekly. For more information residents can contact Council on 1300 697 372.