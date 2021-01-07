Council locks Condamine River Rd gates

Ian Hallyor was one of many to brave the Condamine River Rd while competing in the 2018 Road Boss Rally, Brisbane to Texas. Picture: contributed

RESIDENTS and tourists alike are now prohibited from accessing a major Killarney river crossing after heavy rains sparked new safety fears.

Southern Downs Regional Council announced the gates to Condamine River Rd would be locked from midday on January 6.

An SDRC spokeswoman said the closure was prompted by ongoing safety concerns during the region’s wet season.

“Visitors in the area should take care around water crossings which are subject to fast changing depths and flows after rainfall,” the spokeswoman said.

“Access to Killarney via Boonah is still available through Spring Creek Road.

“ (The) council is mindful that this area is a natural treasure and the public road is part of the delicate ecosystem.”

An update from SDRC this morning indicated the road would remain closed for the weekend, with council safety officers to reinspect the site early next week.

Residents should check SDRC’s Facebook page and website for updated information.

The gates to the Condamine River Rd, which is often popular with 4WD enthusiasts and tourists, were last closed on December 15, 2020.

The 20km track holds 14 river crossing points.

