Council forced to shut facilities

THE Southern Downs Regional Council says due to health and safety considerations surrounding COVID-19, they’ll close the following facilities –

– Allora Library – 78 Herbert Street, Allora

Warwick Library – 49 Albion Street, Warwick

Stanthorpe Library – 56 Lock Street, Stanthorpe

Warwick Visitor Information Centre (VIC) – Town Hall, 72 Palmerin St, Warwick

Stanthorpe Visitor Information Centre (VIC) – 28 Leslie Parade, Stanthorpe

Warwick Art Gallery – 49 Albion Street, Warwick

Stanthorpe Art Gallery – 56 Lock Street, Stanthorpe

“These facilities will close at 5pm tomorrow – Thursday 19 March – and will not reopen until further notice is given,” an SDRC spokesperson said.

“Council libraries will offer a reduced service and residents are asked to stay tuned for further details on this program.”

The spokesperson said council employees at the affected locations “will continue to work behind closed doors where possible”.

“As this situation continues to evolve, SDRC will continue to assess and implement new measures to ensure staff and community safety.”