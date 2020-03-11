Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
John Mugambi Mwamba walks into Townsville Magistrates Court facing fraud charges as the deputy chief executive officer and director of financial services for Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council. Photo: Jacob Miley
Council News

Council finance chief hit with fresh corruption charges

by MADURA MCCORMACK
11th Mar 2020 2:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A high-ranking Palm Island Aboriginal Shire Council executive embroiled in a corruption investigation has been hit with more charges, the Crime and Corruption Commission has revealed.

John Mugambi Mwamba, deputy chief executive officer and financial services director for the council, was charged with 24 fraud offences dating back to January 2017 in July last year.

The CCC has revealed Mwamba, 51, had been arrested on Tuesday and charged with a further 58 fraud offences and one offence of stealing as a servant, with the alleged offences dating back to June 2014.

He is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 7.

The initial tranche of charges from last year, to which he has not entered pleas, alleges Mwamba defrauded the council of $11,684.48 over nearly two years.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SADDLE UP: Arena spectacle delivers huge boost to region

        premium_icon SADDLE UP: Arena spectacle delivers huge boost to region

        News The thrills and spills from the Stanthorpe-hosted National Rodeo Association finals attracted more than 1000 punters through the gates.

        FAIR FUN: The community event you won’t want to miss

        premium_icon FAIR FUN: The community event you won’t want to miss

        News Sausage sizzle, fairy floss, jumping castles and face painting will be combined...

        Interdistrict players hoping to shoot their way through carnival

        premium_icon Interdistrict players hoping to shoot their way through...

        News Our region’s best netball players are gearing up to take on the most competitive...

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        DON’T MISS OUT: Celebrate Granite Belt women

        News “Our area is bursting with women who are helpful, good, doing things unseen”.