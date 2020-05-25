Council facilities to reopen doors to tourists

The Stanthorpe Visitor Information Centre is set to reopen.

IN A sign that the tourism industry is finding some semblance of normality, the Stanthorpe Visitor Information Centre is set to reopen.

As statewide travel restrictions lift and Queenslanders look to stretch their legs, Southern Downs Regional Council has announced they’ll reopen the facilities in Stanthorpe and Warwick from Thursday, May 28.

Both centres will open Thursday through to Sunday until Thursday, June 11, when normal seven day trading is planned to resume.

Southern Downs councillor for tourism Stephen Tancred said that the centres are a valuable resource for the region.

“The Southern Downs is a region with an incredibly diverse tourism offering,” Cr Tancred said.

“The visitor information centres are great for showcasing some of our lesser-known treasures as well as our internationally renowned attractions.

“And it’s not just visitors who benefit.

“I really encourage residents to visit the centres – you might find out something you never knew about our beautiful region.”

Social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations including restricted entry numbers, hand sanitiser stations and sneeze guards will be in place.