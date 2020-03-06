Council confirm brown water queries

Southern Downs Regional Council confirmed the water will return to regular colour in the coming days.

RESIDENTS have taken to social media scratching their heads about the brown water coming out of their taps.

James Francis Atkins who lives on Connor St said he was concerned about the discolouration as his children suffer from serious eczema.

"The towns water really flares up their skin.

"It has been like this for about three days now," Mr Atkins said.

Over on McGlew St, Holly Collier said she hadn't noticed the change in water colour until running a bath for her two children last night.

"We are still drinking it but have a filter on our jug.

"It tastes off and has a bit of a weird smell about it," she said.

Southern Downs Regional Council attended to the queries, saying areas in both Stanthorpe and Warwick may be experiencing discoloured water.

"Council would like to assure the community that the water has been treated and still meets Australian Drinking Water Guidelines, however remains tinged."

Recent inflows into Connolly and Leslie Dam are to blame, altering the iron and manganese levels in the raw water.

"Changes to the treatment plant processes occurred earlier in the week to minimise the impact of the iron and manganese on the water quality.

"Works are continuing at both the Warwick and Stanthorpe Water Treatment Plants."

The discolouration is expected to continue for the remainder of the week as it moves through the water network.

Please contact council if you are experiencing discoloured water and have concerns.