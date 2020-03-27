COUNCIL CLOSED: Buildings shut and staff to remain home

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council is the latest organisation to set up mass work from home arrangements.

From this morning, council employees have been told not to come in to work and instead work remotely.

“Council has implemented temporary work from home arrangements for a significant number of its workforce amid community health concerns and social distancing restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak,” a council spokesperson said.

“From Friday, March 27, approved staff who have the capacity to undertake their duties remotely will work from home.

“Many other local government agencies have also adopted similar work arrangements with their staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The council spokesperson said that ‘business as usual’ will remain its key focus and that the temporary work arrangement will not impede its capacity to deliver essential services to the community.

“Council continues to be guided by State and Federal Government advice and requirements in making decisions regarding its facilities and keeping the community and staff safe.”

It follows on from council’s decision to close customer service centres in Stanthorpe and Warwick from 5pm Thursday, March 26.

The Warwick Administration Building, 64 Fitzroy Street, and the Stanthorpe Administration Building, 61 Marsh Street will close for the foreseeable future.

Residents can still access customer service assistance by phone, email, the SDRC website or via the MySDRC app.

Other council buildings were closed on Thursday, March 19 and these include:

– Allora Library

– Warwick Library

– Stanthorpe Library

– Warwick Visitor Information Centre

– Stanthorpe Visitor Information Centre

– Warwick Art Gallery

– Stanthorpe Art Gallery

All facilities will remain closed until further notice.