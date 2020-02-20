Council backpedals after dead dog disgrace

BIT STIFF: Bayli’s owner Teresa Clifford had been heartbroken after being told she wouldn’t receive a full refund for her beloved pet’s rego.

A RESIDENT has been left elated after council staff overturned an administration decision which left her forking out three years' worth of registration for her dead pet.

18-month-old Tibetan Spaniel Bayli had only been with Stanthorpe owner Teresa Clifford for 10 months, but quickly became a beloved part of the family, joining Ms Clifford and her other dog Tango.

"She was an escape artist- I still have patches of wires in my front yard from where she used to dig out," Ms Clifford said.

"But she was a sweet little girl."

Unfortunately, one January escape didn't end so well for the pup.

On the opening day of the Stanthorpe Show, Ms Clifford received a call from a concerned friend, Annie, saying she had seen Bayli running up Amiens Rd.

Ms Clifford ran home, only to find her hit and abandoned on the highway.

The Friday was also the due date for Southern Downs Regional Council pet registration.

Ms Clifford who had paid the fee eight days beforehand, hoped she could get a refund of her $43 registration fee, considering Bayli had never gotten the chance to use it, but council administration told Ms Clifford the best she could get was a 50 per-cent refund on the three year fee.

The response had left pensioner Ms Clifford furious.

"That's a bit stiff I thought," she said.

"I mean I know it's not a huge amount, but if I had been late making a payment, I wouldn't have had to pay it at all.

"I was a bit peeved in there and stewed on it until I got home and wrote a post."

Listing her frustrations on Facebook, other pet owners quickly shared similar experiences, with one commenter even telling Ms Clifford they'd had to show proof their pet was actually dead

But, after the Daily News contacted council for a comment about Ms Clifford's case, she soon received a call for SDRC animal control employees revoking the decision.

"I had a call from the Warwick office who said they had just found out the information of the circumstances and I was offered a full refund," Ms Clifford said.

"It show they're not totally cold-hearted but it did seem a little out of the blue. I honestly hadn't expected anything more."

While Ms Clifford, was happy to have the money back, she was insisted that she was more grateful for principle's sake, and hoped the experience would make council reconsider their protocol.

"I hope they don't leave it so cut and dry, and don't take it as face value now, "she said.

"It may allow the circumstances to be investigated a bit more."