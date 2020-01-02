Council announces full-time water carting

WATER SUPPLY: Southern Downs Regional Council has announced that full-time water carting will start on Monday January 13.

SOUTHERN Downs Regional Council has announced that full-time water carting will start on Monday, January 13.

Based on the daily use of 1.3ML per day, 14 vehicles will cart up to 42 truckloads of water from Connolly Dam into the two one mega litre tanks at Storm King Dam.

Emergency water restrictions came into effect in December after SDRC commenced partial water carting.

Water restrictions of 80L per day will remain in place until further notice.

Water from Storm King Dam and Connolly Dam has been blended at the Mt Marlay water treatment plant over the past few weeks.

Blended treated water is supplied to Stanthorpe residents connected to the town water supply.

Once full-time carting commences, water used to supply the Stanthorpe reticulated water system will consist solely of water transported from Connolly Dam.

Residents of Stanthorpe and surrounds may notice a variation in the taste of their water, SDRC has advised this is normal and expected when changing from one water source to another.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said Australia's largest water carting project by a local government would swing into full flight after a seamless three-week transition period.

"Council promised the community we would not run out of water," she said.

"The initial stages of water carting went extremely well and without incident.

"We will now move to full-time water carting to provide water to the Stanthorpe region.

"We still have a long way to go and the drought has not broken. Council will continue to work behind the scenes to secure water for our region with mid and long-term strategies."

This emergency water carting project is fully funded by the State Government and will cost up to $800,000 per month.

All residents throughout the Southern Downs and Granite Belt are reminded to remain vigilant with their water usage and are required to reduce water usage to 80L per person per day.