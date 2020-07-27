‘Cost him Origin’: Star’s new look roasted

In a rare game televised on free to air TV, the Gold Coast Titans' Jai Arrow has unleashed one of the all-time flows to grace the NRL field.

He has been growing his hair throughout the season and the Queensland Origin forward who is destined for Souths revealed his new look - and it is glorious.

But the power of the flow wasn't enough with the Panthers scrapping to a new club record best start after 11 rounds, winning 22-14 on the Gold Coast.

Early though, all anyone wanted to talk about was Arrow's hair.

Clearly having watched too much Simpsons during the season suspension, Arrow well and truly channelled baseball legend Don Mattingly, cutting the top of his hair but leaving the mullet to flow unbridled behind him.

With the flow in fine form, the NRL world had fun with the look.

In the Fox League commentary box, Andrew Voss laughed as he took his first run.

"I reckon the haircut costs him State of Origin," he said. "I don't know how you could pick a guy with that hairdo. That is some look for Jai Arrow, Halloween comes up at the end of October I thought."

Jai Arrow has made a change to his hairstyle.

Queensland Origin coach Kevin Walters didn't want any part of it.

But the fans most definitely did roasting the mullet look - with even the Titans social team getting in on the action.

Confirmation that Jai Arrow has arrived. His mullet is approx. 30cm behind him.#NRLTitansPanthers #ThruNThru pic.twitter.com/TBE2ksruoK — Gold Coast Titans (@GCTitans) July 26, 2020

While you may doubt why he'd choose the look, there's no doubting his effort on the field.

In his first stint, Arrow had 26 tackles along with four runs for 31m.

And after some early doubt, with Channel 9 commentators Andrew Johns and Paul Vautin labelling the Titans' early right-edge defence as "fragile" and "awful", the side shocked by bringing the game back to a two point game at the halftime break.

Jai Arrow has gone full mullet.

The Panther got out to a 10-0 lead before the Titans hit back with halfback Jamal Fogarty running 90m to score after a grubber was blocked by Kevin Proctor.

The Panthers hit back through Isaah Yeo who just charged through the line to slam it down but the Titans blindsided Penrith just before the break.

Brian Kelly won a race of the outside backs, while Anthony Don made the most of a sloppy Panthers defensive line at the break.

With the rain coming down on the Gold Coast, the game could really be anyone's.

A torrid second half went down to the wire with the Titans pushing hard.

The only score in the second half was through Penrith winger Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, who scored after a contentious pass that had commentators debating whether it was forward.

But the try was awarded and the Panthers return to the top of the ladder ahead of the Storm and Eels, who opened a two-game gap to the Roosters and Raiders.

Originally published as 'Cost him Origin': Star's new look roasted

Jai Arrow reeeallllyyy doubling down on this look and I’m here for it#NRLTitansPanthers pic.twitter.com/bOziUSE6NT — Sam Phillips (@samphillips06) July 26, 2020