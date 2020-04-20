Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

Queensland has not recorded a new case of coronavirus for the first time in 81 days, with the state's leaders saying if that rate can be sustained, the "end is in sight".

And on the first day of Term Two, parents homeschooling their children have been left frustrated before the first day of school even starts with the State Government's Learning Place and Learning at Home websites crashing.

Meanwhile, 46 more fines have been issued as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million in the state.

More than 14,000 new jobs would be created under a $608 million "battleplan" to fight the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 from the Cape to Coolangatta.

On the Gold Coast, shattered women booked for double mastectomies have been told they will only have one breast removed at a time under the new coronavirus elective surgery rules.

After weeks stranded in Western Australia, two CQ couples are finally home.

The couples left Perth on February 12 on a 71-day cruise to London but it was turned around due to the coronavirus pandemic rapidly evolving.

They got back to Freemantle on March 27 and have spent the last few weeks stuck in isolation in a hotel room, despite there being no cases of coronavirus on the cruise ship.

And a Queensland neighbourhood has discovered a way to still have fun on a Saturday night without breaking any COVID-19 restrictions.



The spring carnivals in Sydney and Melbourne will have a different feel to them this year.

There is a very real likelihood feature races like The Everest at Royal Randwick and the Melbourne Cup at Flemington will be run before empty grandstands.

Meanwhile in the USA, a family who had 10 members contract coronavirus, causing two to tragically lose their lives, is among ten thousand Americans suing China.

A new study detailing a man's reinfection with coronavirus has people concerned, suggesting the rush to a vaccine may prove useless.

And a doctor who cared for 600 quarantined passengers in hotel quarantine in Australia has lifted the lid about what really goes on.



