Coronavirus QLD: all you need to know today

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has declared she will "smash" coronavirus in Queensland but warned against complacency towards current movement restrictions as the curve continues to flatten.

Queensland Health recorded 11 positive cases of COVID-19 overnight, totalling 35 for the Easter long weekend.

Meanwhile the list of danger zone Queensland suburbs where the virus would hit hardest has been revealed.

Tough Queensland construction laws and coronavirus could combine to sound the death knell for many businesses in the industry, an insolvency specialist says.

And in the Gold Coast, an elderly resident of a Surfers Paradise tower is "scared for her life" because a holiday letter continues to promotes it as an option for travellers wanting to self-isolate.

And Australians may be able to start escaping the corona­virus cage within weeks - with restrictions on public gatherings likely to be the first lifted if community transmission continues to dive.

Australia's unemployment rate will skyrocket to the nation's highest number in 26 years as the coronavirus pandemic continues to smash the economy.

The deadly contagion has throttled the Australian economy, with Treasury to estimate today that the coronavirus will double the unemployment rate in just four months.



NSW Police says a Ruby Princess crew member in the galley is "the most obvious point of transmission" of the virus which has claimed the lives of at least 18 passengers.

Parents across Australia are now working from home while home schooling their children - but don't expect any relief this tax time.

The ATO has revealed that schooling expenses can't be claimed as tax deductions even in this unprecedented situation.

The Prime Minister has welcomed efforts to restart the suspended rugby league season after the shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has a stern warning for the NRL.

And in the US, evidence is mounting that the Trump administration spent vital months floundering and ignoring expert advice as the coronavirus spread through the United States.

