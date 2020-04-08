Menu
WORKING OUT: While the majority of larger businesses are struggling, smaller online businesses like Tilly&Wilbur owner Sarah Lupton are benefiting.
News

Coronavirus ‘huge benefit’ for Stanthorpe small businesses

Saavanah Bourke
8th Apr 2020 1:28 PM
DESPITE the majority of larger businesses struggling to keep their doors open during the coronavirus pandemic, our region’s smaller businesses seem to be doing the opposite.

Online jewellery store owner Sarah Ashburn said for her, businesses had never been better.

“I have been really fortunate that I have more interest in my business than I have ever had before,” Mrs Ashburn said.

“A lot of people are wanting to support small businesses at the moment.”

Already having a strong online presence for her business, Mrs Ashburn said she hadn’t had to change the way she operated at all.

“Because I have 99 per cent of my products online I didn’t have to adapt like the other larger businesses had to,” she said.

“It was a huge benefit for me.”

Despite her jewellery making operation slowing down due to having her three children learning from home, business is as usual, if not better for Mrs Ashburn.

“My way of doing business has been a benefit out of all of this. I didn’t have to worry about juggling everything over to online because I was already majority online,” she said.

Granite Belt clothing brand Tilly&Wilbur is in the same boat, with owner Sarah Lupton saying her sales are greater than what they were prior to the outbreak of coronavirus.

“As long as I have my stock coming in I can get the orders out,” she said.

“It is basically business as usual for me as long as the post office continues to operate.”

Other than a large delay on international shipping, Mrs Lupton has never been more grateful to be a fully online operational business.

“The only big adjustment that I have had to make is having my kids at home from school,” Mrs Lupton said.

“I operate from home anyway, so I have been lucky to not have to make any crazy adjustments.”

It might be smooth sailing for both small businesses, but they are feeling it for the ones who are struggling during this time.

“I am feeling very blessed,” Mrs Lupton said.

“But at the same time I am hurting for my friends that are unable to open their business doors.”

coronavirus stanthorpe covid19 online business small businesses stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

