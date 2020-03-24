Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
The state’s total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.
Health

Coronavirus claims eighth victim

by Stephen Drill in London, Sarah Blake in New York, Clare Armstrong, Sue Dunlevy, Tamsin Rose, News Co
24th Mar 2020 1:09 PM

A woman in her 70s who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the eighth person to die from coronavirus in Australia.

NSW health confirmed the woman died in hospital overnight, becoming the state's seventh fatality.

She had been taken directly to hospital after getting off the Ruby Princess on March 19.

There have now been 107 Ruby Princess passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW, plus an additional 26 people interstate.

NSW Health confirmed there are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Units and of those cases, eight require ventilators at this stage.

The state's total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in teachers at Normanhurst West Public School in Thornleigh, NSW, confirmed on 21 March and 23 March.

"Close contacts at the school have been identified and are being contacted placed in self-isolation," a NSW Health statement said.

"The school will remain closed today."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Please stay at home': ICU nurse issues strong warning

        premium_icon 'Please stay at home': ICU nurse issues strong warning

        Health AN INTENSIVE Care Unit nurse at the Toowoomba Hospital has taken to social media to issue a strong warning to people not obeying social distancing rules.

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:37 PM
        Truckies call for work to be considered ‘essential’

        premium_icon Truckies call for work to be considered ‘essential’

        News Truck drivers from Lindsay Transport Stanthorpe are on the frontline of the...

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:30 PM
        Coronavirus Stanthorpe: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Stanthorpe: all you need to know today

        News New wave of restrictions coming to keep people at home

        • 24th Mar 2020 12:27 PM
        CORONAVIRUS CONTACT: Assumption College issues alert

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS CONTACT: Assumption College issues alert

        News MEMBERS of the local high school’s community have possibly been exposed to the...