Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SHOW’S OVER FOLKS: Warwick Show 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.
SHOW’S OVER FOLKS: Warwick Show 2020 has been cancelled due to coronavirus fears.
News

CORONAVIRUS CANCELLATION: Pandemic fears claim first victim

Jessica Paul
13th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Warwick Show has been cancelled and the Warwick Twin Cinema has been forced to lay off most of its staff as coronavirus hits local industries.

The annual event was called off this afternoon after the Prime Minister Scott Morrison banned all non-essential gatherings of over 500 people from Monday in an effort to contain the spread of the disease.

In a tearful statement to the Daily News, the events and marketing coordinator of the Warwick Show Teilah McKelvey said that the event was cancelled in response to the Prime Minister's directive.

"The Warwick Show Society has been closely monitoring and evaluating developments regarding the coronavirus," Ms McKelvey said.

"Unfortunately, this means the 2020 Warwick Show has been cancelled. This decision has not been made lightly, and has been made in the best interest of our community, competitors, and traders."

However, Warwick's tourism and events sector is not the only victim of the pandemic.

 

SHUT UP SHOP: Warwick Twin Cinema owner Michel Kairouz struggling to stay afloat amid coronavirus pandemic.
SHUT UP SHOP: Warwick Twin Cinema owner Michel Kairouz struggling to stay afloat amid coronavirus pandemic.

 

Michel Kairouz, owner and manager of Warwick Twin Cinema, said a steep decline in cinemagoers combined with industry giants blocking new releases meant he had no choice but to let go of four hardworking employees.

"With the school holidays coming up, they've taken out all the great films. Combined with the lack of people attending the cinemas altogether, it's making a great impact," he said.

"So, at the moment we're just trying to stay above water, and if it keeps going like this we might be able to last for a month or two maximum."

"I've had to get rid of four staff recently. I'm not the only one affected, a lot of people are affected badly, but the entertainment industry would definitely be one of the worst," Mr Kairouz said.

Despite the seemingly dire consequences, Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie advised the region to stay calm and heed the Prime Minister's directive.

"This is different to our water shortages, where there have been calls for residents to cancel events because of water usage, but we've recommended they go ahead because of the boost it gives to the local economy," Cr Dobie said.

"It's going to take individual and every organisation possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus. If the Prime Minister agrees with the chief medical officer's recommendation, his advice should be very seriously considered."

The Queensland Electoral Commission was contacted in regards any risk associated with the upcoming local elections, but declined to comment.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        premium_icon Company nearing civil phase on multimillion-dollar resort

        News Plans are progressing on a new lifestyle resort in Stanthorpe with talk of some extra additions.

        Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        premium_icon Lambs to the slaughter: 46 sheep killed in vicious attack

        Crime Farmer loses herd of sheep out-of-control ‘town dogs’

        ‘We stand together’: Heroics immortalised

        premium_icon ‘We stand together’: Heroics immortalised

        News A pair of artists have attempted to tell the recent history of the Granite Belt...

        SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        premium_icon SDRC RESPONDS: “Completely rejects” claims of bullying

        News ACCUSATIONS that workplace harassment led to the apparent suicide of a late...