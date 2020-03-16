CORONAVIRUS BAN: What Southern Downs events are cancelled

WHAT COULD BE CANCELLED: The St Mary’s TAB Race Day is under discussion as to whether it will go ahead.

WHAT COULD BE CANCELLED: The St Mary’s TAB Race Day is under discussion as to whether it will go ahead.

WITH mass gatherings of more than 500 people to be banned from today, here’s what we know about its impact on Warwick events right now, with updates soon to come:

–The Warwick Show

THE Warwick Show Society has been forced to cancel the upcoming show, according to events and marketing co-ordinator of the Warwick Show Teilah McKelvey.

“Unfortunately, this means the 2020 Warwick Show has been cancelled. This decision has not been made lightly, and has been made in the best interest of our community, competitors, and traders.”

The show was due to be held on March 20—22.

– Queensland Combined independent Schools (QCIS) swimming carnival

THE swimming carnival was scheduled to run today in Toowoomba.

Scots PGC was among the schools set to compete.

– Maryvale markets

THE Maryvale market committee announced on March 14 they would postpone their community markets.

They have scheduled the next Markets for June 28.

– Back to Warwick Weekend!

ORGANISERS of the event decided to cancel, following the cancellation of the Warwick Show.

– Our Own Guys and Dolls

THE Stanthorpe Little Theatre Company has decided to postpone their upcoming show, Our Own Guys & Dolls.

At this stage, the show have been postponed until October 3—4.

PENDING:

– Warwick Pentathrun

THE committee met on Sunday night to discuss whether the May 23—24 event would continue.

“We are working closely with governing bodies and we will be able to give you a further update within the next few days,” the statement read.

We are doing everything we can to make sure the event goes ahead, however please be assured that everyone’s safety is our priority.”

– Killarney Picnic Basket Day

A DECISION about the April 5 event should be made later this week, according to organiser Debbie Bradfield.

“We’re on standby at this stage,” she said.

“It is a huge event that brings in repeat visitors for the region so it’s really important for them to come and realise how great it is here and spend their money.”

– Killarney Border Ranges Trail Bike Ride

THE annual Killarney P — 10 State School fundraiser also lies in limbo.

According to Killarney P-10 State School P and C committee Natalie McCauley said after a tough year of fire risk and drought, the committee had only recently made the decision they would hold the event.

“Now the coronavirus has just come in and knocked everyone’s plans,” she said.

“We will possibly have to postpone for the first time in 20 years and to have to do it over coronavirus is not what we expected.”

– St Mary’s TAB Race Day

THE St Mary’s Primary School event is under discussion.

According to organisers, a decision will be made later today.

– Elections

THE Queensland Electoral Commission was contacted in regards any risk associated with the upcoming local elections, but declined to comment.

GOING AHEAD:

-Stanthorpe Eco Expo:

ORGANISER Sarah Hamlyn-Harris said, at this stage, the event planned to go ahead with guest speaker Jerry Coleby-Williams.

The expo would take hygiene precautions including handwashing stations.

– Sandy Creek Pig Races:

THE Fundraiser for the Wheatvale State School, Lifeflight and Warwick Cancer Council will still go ahead this weekend.

Gates open at noon on Saturday March 21.

Organiser Kevin Kiley said it wasn’t expected the event would go over the 500 person ban.