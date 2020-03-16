Coronavirus and you: Therapists tips to reducing fears

Everyone across the globe is on edge as the virus spreads.

A SENIOR psychotherapist has urged people not to cause themselves undue stress as fears around coronavirus continue to grow.

Stanthorpe’s Dr Graeme Senior has warned people to keep on top of their mental health as alarmism grips the world.

“While the media focus is on the impact on people’s physical health and what’s being done to prevent the spread of the disease; anxiety about the virus can also have an impact on people’s mental health and wellbeing,” Dr Senior said.

“But with blanket news coverage – including of deaths in other countries, whole towns being locked down abroad, and stories of people being kept in quarantine or having to self-isolate for weeks, there is understandably a lot of anxiety about the virus.

“The main thing is it’s an unknown threat.

“The way that it’s being portrayed is connecting with the fear centre in our brain; our underlying fears.

Stanthorpe’s Dr Graeme Senior (left) with Wendy Caesar.

“Nobody wants to feel more under threat of death. This is very real. It’s something that will come up in therapy.

“The media, the television news brings this right into our living rooms, so this feels very close to home, even if it’s not.”

Dr Senior provided some tips to stay on top of your mental health in these uncertain times.

“Think about limiting how much time you spend on social media or reading, listening or watching the news,” he said.

“Don’t ignore your anxiety. It’s very normal to feel scared about something like this.

“Exploring why you feel this way can help. A counsellor can help you do this.

“Do something you can control.

“Make sure you are looking after yourself, doing what you can to help get a good night’s sleep, eating well and doing exercise.

“Practice breathing techniques and mindfulness to help you relax. These can be helpful in managing anxiety.