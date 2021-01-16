Menu
A woman who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.
Crime

Cops find syringe in woman’s hair

by Shayla Bulloch
16th Jan 2021 11:40 AM
A WOMAN who tried to hide a used syringe in her hair has been busted with meth and marijuana in a police search.

About 11.55pm on Thursday, police saw a man and a woman walking along Tenth Ave, Railway Estate.

They searched the man first, and police will allege they found a bag of meth in his bag.

Officers also searched the woman and found a syringe in her hair bun, and a bag od meth, marijuana, a used needle and a water pipe in her bag.

The 27-year-old Railway Estate man was charged with one count of possess dangerous drugs and is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on February 1.

The 26-year-old Railway Estate woman was charged with two counts of possess dangerous drugs and one count each of possess utensil, fail to properly dispose of needle and syringe and fail to take reasonable care and precaution in respect of syringe or needle.

She is expected to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court on January 28.

 

