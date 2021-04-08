Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

by Anthony Piovesan
8th Apr 2021 9:12 AM

 

Police have arrested three people after uncovering about $50,000 worth of allegedly stolen baby formula and vitamins at two Melbourne properties.

Officers executed search warrants at a Victoria Street address in Abbotsford and a second property on Montrose Street in Hawthorn East about 11.30am on Tuesday.

They discovered baby formula and vitamins with an estimated value of $50,000.

Police also found $10,000 worth of wine and a large quantity of cash.

A 37-year-old man from South Melbourne was charged with seven counts of theft and commit indictable offence while on bail.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

A 44-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Hawthorn East, were released pending summons.

Originally published as Cops find $50k baby formula secret stash

More Stories

Show More
baby formula crime hording

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Premium Content Six new cases, Premier demands vaccine ‘transparency’

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk has passed on her condolences to the family of a Papua New Guinea man who died from COVID complications in the Redcliffe Hospital.

        ‘Disgusting’ rapist took 13-year-old girl’s virginity

        Premium Content ‘Disgusting’ rapist took 13-year-old girl’s virginity

        Crime Lance Aitken: Warwick man jailed for raping 13-year-old girl

        DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        Premium Content DECADE’S PLANS: SDRC reveals water security strategy

        News Southern Downs to become net-zero emissions region and secure water for future in...

        DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Premium Content DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?