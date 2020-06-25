Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
STOOD DOWN: A policeman has been stood down from the QPS and issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after an alleged on duty incident.
News

Cop to face Bundy court after being stood down

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 53-YEAR-OLD policeman from the Road Policing Command has been stood down from the Queensland Police Service.

The senior constable has been issued with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court charging him with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

It is alleged the incident happened while he was on duty.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," a statement from QPS said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

buncourt bundaberg court qps queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        premium_icon New venture designed to ‘connect’ the community

        News An exciting new journey is right around the corner for this Granite Belt organisation.

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        Countdown is on as Stanthorpe prepare for Toowoomba league

        News Coach Brad Rubb has called on potential players to get in touch. “I guarantee once...

        Main bridge to shut down

        Main bridge to shut down

        News Transport and Main Roads will close Carnarvon Bridge this Sunday.

        South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        premium_icon South’s virus surge puts border plan at ‘critical junction’

        News QLD border restrictions: What latest spike means for borders