Cop deliberately hit by car at Stanhope Gardens shopping centre
Crime

Cop run over in deliberate attack in car park

by Anton Rose
5th Sep 2020 5:11 PM
Paramedics are treating a police officer who has been injured after he was deliberately struck by a driver in a suburban shopping centre car park.

The incident occurred about 3pm as shoppers were going about their weekend shopping at the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre, Stanhope Gardens, in north west Sydney.

A police officer was struck down in the car park of the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre. Picture: TNV
Police have launched a manhunt after the driver is believed to have fled the scene after the incident.

Police say they are currently looking for the driver of a Toyota last seen in the area at the time of the collision.

It is not yet clear what sparked the incident.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Picture: TNV
Detectives are on scene talking to witnesses in an attempt to determine the motive of the driver.

The injured officer is currently in a stable condition.

Paramedics treat the officer on the ground of the car park. Picture: TNV
Police officers speak to witnesses at the scene. Picture: TNV
