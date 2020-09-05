Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Cop offered $1000 to cross border

by Emily Cosenza
5th Sep 2020 11:33 AM

 

A man has been charged for allegedly attempting to bribe a police officer to let him cross the NSW-Victoria border.

According to NSW police, the 66-year-old's vehicle was stopped at the Barmah Bridge checkpoint about 2pm on Friday.

 

Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
Police stopped the man at a roadblock at a NSW-Vic border checkpoint Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

 

Officers spoke to the driver and asked for his border permit to enter the state.

That was when the man allegedly offered an envelope containing $1000 to the officer.

The Victorian man was arrested and taken to Deniliquin Police Station, where he was charged with giving or offering a bribe to a member of NSW Police.

He was granted strict conditional bail and is due to appear in Moama Local Court on November 4.

 

Originally published as Cop offered $1000 to cross border

NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger
NSW Police say the man tried bribing an officer at the checkpoint. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Simon Dallinger

More Stories

Show More
border closures bribe coronavirus editors picks new south wales police restrictions victoria

Just In

    Five new COVID cases in NSW

    Five new COVID cases in NSW
    • 5th Sep 2020 12:43 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Business leaders, senior federal ministers and the NSW premier are cranking up the heat on hardline Queensland border blocks, urging the “insanity to stop”.

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine

        WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Premium Content WATCH THIS SPACE: Town’s big plan for adventure tourism

        Business This border community could soon be home to the biggest downhill bike track in the...