WATCH: Cop forces Aboriginal teen to the ground.

As racial tensions rise around the world and Black Lives Matter gear up for a major Australian protest, footage from Sydney yesterday shows an Aboriginal teenager being hurled to the ground by a police officer.

The video posted on Facebook overnight shows a small group of teenagers on the streets of Surry Hills having an argument with a police officer.

The teenagers accuse the officer of swearing at them.

The officer can be heard denying this.

"I didn't say that at all mate, you need to open up your ears," the officer says.

One of the teens responds: "I heard you from over here. I don't need to open up my ears."

"You do because I did not say that," the officer says.

The teenager then responds, saying: "I'll crack your f***ing jaw, bro."

The officer then asks, "What was that?"

He begins walking quickly towards the teen saying turn around, put your arms behind your back and get on the ground.

Footage shows Yarran Mongta-Finn being hurled to the ground. Picture: Facebook

His friends can be heard yelling as he is restrained. Picture: Facebook

The officer turns the teen around, pulls his arms behind his back and uses his leg to sweep him onto the ground.

As the boy lies on the ground he can be heard making a high-pitched squeal. The boy's mates can be heard yelling, with one saying, "You just slammed him on his face."

A family member of the boy took to social media overnight, claiming the police had arrested the teen "for no reason at all".

"This is so wrong on so many levels," the family member said. "I am that pissed off with what has happened.

A family member said the boy was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital. Picture: Facebook

"(He) was with friends in a park not even 100m from his home in Surry Hills, doing nothing just being boys hanging out with each other when police arrest him for no reason at all."

The family member said the boy had been taken to St Vincent's Hospital with multiple injuries.

News.com.au has contacted NSW Police for comment.

The incident comes as fears of violent clashes at a major Black Lives Matter protest in Sydney have forced its cancellation.

The rally, which would have had people march through Sydney's CBD on Tuesday evening, was cancelled due to concerns over the safety of attendees.

"We have had some people intending to wreak havoc and protest against the event," an organiser posted to Facebook on Monday.

"This event was meant to be a time for Aboriginal voices to be heard but, due to uncertainty of safety for all involved, we would like to (advise) cancellation of the protest.

"Safety is always a priority and it breaks the hearts of everyone involved to have to cancel this event."

Hundreds of people packed into Perth’s CBD yesterday to liken police brutality in the United States to Aboriginal deaths in custody. Picture: Channel 10

The organisers, Fighting In Solidarity Towards Treaties, redirected people to a Sydney vigil for Mr Floyd at Railway Square at 3pm on Saturday.

The Australian Communist Party later said it would organise a replacement event for Tuesday at 5pm in Hyde Park.

Some 4500 people have indicated via social media they will rally on the steps of Victorian parliament in Melbourne from 2pm on Saturday.

Another 2000 say they will be in Brisbane's King George Square from 1pm that day.

The organiser of both rallies - Aboriginal nationalism youth group Warriors of the Aboriginal Resistance - will call for an end to black deaths in custody and will express solidarity for Mr Floyd and "the Minneapolis freedom fighters". "BLACK LIVES MATTER!" the group posted.

Nationwide protests began yesterday as hundreds of people packed into Perth's CBD to liken police brutality in the United States to Aboriginal deaths in custody.

The protesters held signs that read "We can't breathe" and "400 plus deaths in custody", and made reference to George Floyd, a black man whose death at the hands of police sparked widespread protests across the US.

With AAP

Originally published as Cop forces Aboriginal teen to the ground