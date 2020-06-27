Cop fights for life and three killed in stabbing rampage

Three people were stabbed to death in Glasgow in a horrific knife attack in broad daylight.

Witnesses have revealed the carnage inside a Glasgow hotel where three people were feared stabbed to death overnight.

And six people, including a police officer now fighting for his life, were injured in the rampage before police shot the suspect dead.

The attack happened at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow where asylum seekers had been moved during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

Witnesses said at least two of the victims were reception staff at the hotel.

The motive for the stabbings remains unclear, but police said it was not being treated as a terrorism incident.

The charity Positive Action In Housing confirmed that it had used the 91-room hotel to look after asylum seekers, but declined to comment further.

It comes after a Libyan asylum seeker last week killed three people in a terror attack in a park in Reading, an hour's drive west of London.

David Hamilton, chairman of The Scottish Police Federation which represents police, said the male officer had serious injuries.

Crime scene officers gather evidence at the site of the stabbings. Picture: Getty

"I understand that he's been stabbed and that he's in a critical but stable condition," he said.

"I think it's just horrific, this is what you dread as a police officer going into a scene like this. It's something that police officers have to do, we have to walk into danger.

"It's pretty clear that the circumstances they have been met with were really pretty horrific and what they would have had to deal with has been exceptionally brave in terms of their actions thereafter."

A witness who was inside the hotel said that he saw two people stabbed, with the reception area covered in blood.

"One receptionist had been stabbed behind the receptionist desk," he said.

"And then when I went down to the entrance I shouted at him and told him to stay calm and I will call for help.

"When I went to the entrance I saw another receptionist was fighting for his life and had been stabbed.

Police at the scene in central Glasgow. Picture: Getty

"There were two police officers there assisting him."

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party which was based on an anti immigration platform, said that the Glasgow incident was horrible.

"All over the UK, hotels are filling up with young men who are coming across the Channel every day," he said on Twitter.

"It is a massive risk to our wellbeing - yet the government does nothing."

But Scottish Justice Minister Humza Yousaf said: "The incident in Glasgow is not being treated by Police as terrorism.

"Depressingly yet predictably some are using (a) horrific incident to further their far-right agenda. Glasgow won't stand for your divisive hatred, so don't even try it."

A BBC reporter on the scene said: "Understood three dead in a stairwell of a hotel. Had been stabbed. Police shot suspect."

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told people to avoid the area.

"Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while @policescotland deal with this ongoing incident," she said on Twitter.

Emergency services at the scene after reports of three people being killed in a central Glasgow hotel. Picture: Getty

Originally published as Cop fights for life, three killed in Scottish stabbing rampage