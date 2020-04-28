Coolest town around: Stanthorpe temps set to plunge

Temperatures in Stanthorpe are set to plummet this weekend.

STANTHORPE’S title of Queensland’s coldest destination is set to return this weekend with an icy cold snap coming our way.

Dubbed an “icy blanket”, the plunge in temperatures is due to a complex low pressure system currently sitting deep in the Southern Ocean.

It’s expected to bring widespread rain first, set to hit parts of southern and Central Australia, followed by a significant wintry blast to end the week.

“An inland trough from the south west will move through Stanthorpe around Thursday,” Peter Markworth from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

“This will be associated with some potentially severe thunderstorms and at minimum, showers and storms.

“Not expecting a lot of rain but maybe 10-20mm. It’s highly dependent on whether Stanthorpe is under one of these storms.

“The dry and cool air will start to settle and that’s when we expect temperatures will begin to drop,” he said.

Stanthorpe is looking at a minimum of 3 degrees on Friday and a maximum of 14 degrees.

“Those maximums will drop by around 10 degrees from 24 for Friday and Saturday,” Mr Markworth said.

“Saturday will be the coolest day and Stanthorpe, at this stage, will be our coldest town in the state.

“We’re forecasting a minimum of negative 2 degrees and a max of 14.

“We expect the potential for first real frosts on Friday but most likely will be when the cool air kicks in which is Saturday.

“Then it will ease around the region as we get later into the week.

“There’s also the slight potential for a dust haze to move across the region from the south west behind that trough,” he said.