An elderly man found dead in his Coogee apartment last week has been identified, as police continue the hunt for his killer.
Crime

Man and woman wanted over the bashing death of 77-year-old

by Anton Nilsson
24th Dec 2020 8:56 AM

NSW detectives have released pictures of the last known movements of a man they believe was murdered earlier this month.

South Coogee man Peter McCarthy, 77, was found dead in a home on Elphinstone Road on Sunday December 20.

Local police officers were called to the apartment, and found the body had injuries deemed to be suspicious.

Over the following days, state detectives from the homicide squad took over the case and opened a strike force named Airy.

South Coogee man Peter McCarthy is seen leaving the York Hotel in Sydney's CBD in one of the last known pictures of him, captured by CCTV.
A post mortem examination was ordered which found the man died from "severe head and facial injuries", police said.

The man has now been publicly identified as Mr McCarthy, and police have released CCTV pictures of his last known movements before his untimely death, hoping anyone who saw him will be able to provide crucial information.

Mr McCarthy was caught on surveillance cameras inside the York Hotel in Sydney's central business district four days before he was found dead.

The CCTV images from the York Hotel in Sydney's CBD were taken on December 16.
The pictures, captured between 12.30pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 16, show Mr McCarthy near the entrance of the pub, wearing a striped rugby-style shirt and a satchel slung over his shoulder.

In one of the pictures, Mr McCarthy is seen facing an screen as daylight flows from an open door nearby.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who has information that may be of use to them.

Police suspect Mr McCarthy was murdered.
Peter McCarthy was found dead aged 77. Police suspect foul play.
