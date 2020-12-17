CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug dealers, thieves, and more

BREAK AND ENTER: One Southern Downs couple faced court after breaking into a Gold Coast home. Picture: file

DOZENS of Stanthorpe residents are convicted of a wide range of charges every month, and often with some wild and wacky stories behind their offending.

Kelly Anne Flood was busted for supplying marijuana on two occasions after her brother’s run-in with the law led police to her door.

Police raided the 21-year-old’s Stanthorpe home on July 29, after a search of her brother’s phone revealed Facebook messages referencing marijuana use.

On two separate occasions in April, the 21-year-old’s brother asked her to “bring him four joints and a coffee” or “cut up a cone” for him to smoke when he got home from work.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan and defence lawyer Amber Acreman agreed Flood’s crimes were at the “lowest end of a supply charge” and asked the court to show leniency given her otherwise clean criminal record.

Flood pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one count of possessing an item connected to a drug offence.

She was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

A boozy night out turned into a court conviction and six-month ban from Stanthorpe’s Central Hotel for Alex Clint Donn.

He this week pleaded guilty in the Stanthorpe court to wilful damage and drunk and disorderly conduct.

The 18-year-old was asked to leave the premises at about 1.30am on November 29 after he broke a pool cue.

Offers to pay for the damage immediately in exchange for being allowed to stay proved fruitless.

Donn initially refused to leave, then after being escorted outside by security, tried to barge back through the front door. He argued with the bouncer until police officers arrived.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman said the 18-year-old acknowledged he had too much to drink and “acted foolishly”, though accepted full responsibility for his wrongdoing.

Donn was fined $200 and no conviction was recorded.

Elai Rorie and Chloe Kayla Lyons’ involvement in a Gold Coast break-in earned each of them a 12-month good behaviour bond for their crime.

The pair of 19-year-olds were two of four people to break into the Mermaid Beach home through a window on December 28 last year.

They did not steal anything from the residence.

Duty lawyer Amber Acreman told the court the pair were homeless at the time and fell in with “negative peers”, though had since relocated to Tenterfield for a fresh start.

Rorie and Lyons each pleaded guilty to one count of entering with intent.

