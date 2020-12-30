CONVICTED: Stanthorpe drug criminals, protesters, and more

N COURT: Several residents were convicted of drug-related crimes. Picture: file

DRUG crimes, domestic violence offences, and even illegal protests – Southern Downs courts see dozens of residents plead guilty to a range of crimes each month.

These are the people convicted in the region’s courts within the past two weeks.

A police raid landed this Stanthorpe dad in court when they located marijuana and several drug utensils in his family home.

Stanthorpe police searched Adam John Sutton’s house on November 2, where they found 4.9g of marijuana and marijuana seeds, along with a used bong, grinder, and clipseal bags.

The self-represented father told the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court he was now determined to cut drugs out of his life for the sake of his three-year-old daughter.

Sutton pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils. He was fined $350.

Arkadiusz Swiebodzinski claimed it was “his right to protest” with fellow animal activists outside John Dee on August 14, but his actions earned him a court conviction instead.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 27-year-old returned from a work trip to NSW days earlier, breaching quarantine legislation by travelling to Warwick for the non-essential protest.

Sgt Wiggan added Swiebodzinski was fined $1334 at the protest, but “chose not to pay it”.

Swiebodzinski told the Warwick Magistrates Court “it was his right to protest”, though acknowledged “ignorance of the law (was) no excuse”.

Swiebodzinski pleaded guilty to one count of breaching a public health direction and was ordered to pay the original $1334 fine.

No conviction was recorded.

An attempt to cross the border ended in a court date for Dean Douglas Harmond, when police found drug utensils in his car.

Border officers searched the 19-year-old’s car at the Wallangarra border checkpoint, where they located a bong made from a plastic bottle and piece of hose and an electric grinder containing marijuana remnants.

Harmond pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a drug utensil. He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and no conviction was recorded.

A Warwick 32-year-old’s efforts to apologise to his wife for past transgressions earned him a date in court.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, sent three emails between 3am and 4.20am on July 11 to his wife, breaching the domestic violence order taken out against him on May 2018.

The man’s lawyer told the Warwick Magistrates Court his client was “not in a good place” at the time, but was now working to improve his mental health.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $250 and no conviction was recorded.

