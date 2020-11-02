Menu
A convicted child rapist failed to report there was a child staying at his residence.
Crime

Convicted child rapist failed to report child at his house

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
A CONVICTED child rapist will spend the next month in prison after a child stayed at his residence and he did not report it.

Christopher John Lewis pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to two counts of failing to report.

Lewis, 23, was on a suspended sentence during the offence.

Between January 31 and May 3 Lewis failed to inform police about reportable contact with a young girl staying at his residence.

The second count arose from failing to report the change of a vehicle registration.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the circumstances arose due to Lewis's father having a friend over who happened to have children.

She said the child's father was always present with the child and Lewis did not have any actual contact with the child.

Ms Ditchfield said Lewis had not organised the child's visit, it incidental and as he wasn't in actual contact with the child, he considered he wasn't required to report.

She added Lewis had informed the father of his reporting conditions.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey said he was concerned by the number of failures to comply with reporting conditions coming through the court.

"It's a serious charge," Mr Manthey said.

He sentenced Lewis to three months imprisonment with parole after one month.

